Owasso's Brandon Mann was selected to play in the Oklahoma Coaches Association’s All-State Basketball Games scheduled July 27 at Sapulpa’s Chieftain Center.

Mann, a 6-5 forward, averaged 15 points and seven rebounds this season to help the Rams reach the Class 6A semifinals. He is on the Large East's roster.

"He's very deserving," Rams coach Brian Montonati said. "He did a little bit of everything for us -- playing defense, scoring and he was a facilitator. He had a heck of a year."

Memorial's Jarreth Ingram and Seth Pratt, who helped Memorial win a Class 5A state title in 2022 and reach the semifinals this year, are the only pair of teammates selected for the Large East.

However, Broken Arrow will have two representatives as Beau Wallace will get to coach Oklahoma State signee Connor Dow one more time after they reached the 6A title game this season. Wallace will be assisted by Broken Bow’s Patrick Smith, who will also coach one of his players, Kieler Young.

Owasso guard E.J. Lewis joins Mann on the OCA's 6A all-star team.

Montonati and Mann also were Frontier Valley Conference first-team selections and Lewis was on the third team. Owasso's Boden Williams and Gabe Patterson received honorable mention honors.

Rejoice Christian's Jaron Foote, a 5-8 guard, was selected to play for the Small East. Foote averaged 10.5 points as he led the Eagles to within one win of the 2A state tournament.

ALL-STATE BOYS BASKETBALL

Large East

Jarreth Ingram and Seth Pratt, Memorial; Parker Friedrichsen, Bixby; Connor Dow, Broken Arrow; Brandon Mann, Owasso; Luke Parish, Edison; Lathan Boone, B.T. Washington; Hayden Smith, Tahlequah; Kieler Young, Broken Bow; Codey Petree, Stilwell.

Coaches: Beau Wallace, Broken Arrow (head); Patrick Smith, Broken Bow.

Large West

Brandon Garrison and Percy Green, Del City; Terry McMorris, OKC Douglass; Caden Kitchens and Xavier Ridenour, Kingfisher; Jordan England, MWC Carl Albert; Evan Barber, Westmoore; Zander Baker and CJ Smith, Putnam North; Jacobe Johnson, Mustang.

Coaches: Bryan Merritt, Tuttle (head); Zach Ange, Cache.

Small East

Jaken Weedn, Glencoe; Mario Darrington, Metro Christian; Keyton Smith, Preston; Jaron Foote, Rejoice Christian; Cale Clay, Rattan; Buddy Hammer, Westville; Jace Hunter, Buffalo Valley; Tallen Bagwell, Roff; Brayden Cannon and Carter Perry, Vanoss.

Coaches: Jon Hurt, Vanoss (head); Trae Fairchild, Kellyville.

Small West

Carter Owens and Carson Thomas, OCA; Carlos Strong and William Mays, Millwood; Avrey Payne, Marlow; Kyler Penco, Alva; Jake Peeler, Sentinel; Tymier Adkins-Freeman, Crooked Oak; Jaxon Willits, Fort Cobb-Broxton; Joe Hernandez, Texhoma.

Coaches: Kale Pierce, Timberlake (head); Aaron Garrett, Amber-Pocasset.