Ram volleyball finishes busy stretch at BA Tournament

Owasso volleyball finished one of its most grueling stretches of the season over the weekend.

The Rams concluded play in brutally difficult Broken Arrow Tournament, a six-match, round-robin format that included four of the top-8 ranked teams in Class 6A. On top of that, Owasso played were completing a run of 13 matches in 10 days.

Owasso lost four of its six matches during the BA Tournament. On Saturday, the Rams fell to three top-six foes. No. 4 Jenks topped the Rams, 25-15, 25-10. Fifth-ranked Edmond Memorial edged out Owasso in a tight three-game match, 20-25, 25-20, 25-21, and No. 6 Norman North topped the Rams, 23-25, 25-12, 25-19.

On Friday, the Rams opened pool play with a tightly-contested two-game sweep of Booker T. Washington, 25-23, 25-22. After falling to host Broken Arrow 25-11, 25-9, the Rams responded with a 25-21, 25-17 win over Regent Prep.

Owasso opened the week with a tough five-game loss to No. 4 Jenks on Tuesday, Aug. 25.

The Trojans rolled to a 25-10 win in game one before the homestanding Rams evened match with a 25-16 verdict. Jenks reclaimed the lead with a 25-22 game three victory. With their backs against the wall, Owasso again answered the bell with a 25-15 win that forced the match to a decisive fifth game. Jenks bolted out to a 13-6 big lead and appeared to cruise when the Rams again showed their resiliency as they crept to within 14-12 before the Trojans closed out the match.

Owasso responded with a three-game sweep of Sand Springs on Thursday at home, 25-15, 25-23 and 25-9.

