Preslee Downing pitches Owasso to victory in home softball opener

Preslee Downing pitched a two-hitter to lead Owasso past Union 10-0 in a five-inning, run-rule win Thursday night in the victorious Rams' home fast-pitch opener.

Downing walked one and struck out seven.

Owasso (7-2, 2-0 District 6A-4) had solid contributions throughout the lineup. Freshman Katelynn Knight finished 2-for-3 with a double, scored two runs, and drove in another.

Last season's All-World player of the year Jayelle Austin was 2-for-4 with a double, RBI, and two runs scored. Brookley Foster drove in a run and scored twice. Karson Holson had a pair of RBIs.

"Preslee threw really well and we had some big hits when we needed them," said Owasso coach Shane Eicher. "We also took advantage of some mistakes and that's something we preach."

The Rams, the state runners-up the past three years, put up crooked numbers in all but one inning, including a trio of 3-spots. The first of those came in the first inning.

Knight was at second base and Foster at first with two outs. Knight scored the first run of the game courtesy of Downing's RBI single up the middle.

Downing ended up at second base on the throw to the plate. Holson followed with an infield single that brought in Foster. Courtesy runner Mariah Ahmed alertly came home as well on Holson's hit.

Foster singled to center to open the third inning. She eventually scored after Alex McGarrah reached on an error with two outs.

The lone threat for the Redhawks (1-7, 0-3) came after they had runners on first and second with one out in the fourth inning. Downing induced a double play grounder, however, to get out of that jam.

Austin then opened the bottom half of the fourth with a double to center. Addi Drummond followed with an infield hit, and then Knight drove in Austin on another double to the gap in right-center.

Courtesy runner Cassidy Crockett scored on an error and Knight eventually came home on Foster's sacrifice fly to left field.

Owasso sealed the deal with three more runs in the fifth inning. McGarrah and Madi Norton reached safely to start the frame on an error and walk, respectively.

After a pop out, Austin singled up the middle to bring in McGarrah. Norton scored on a wild pitch and Austin got the final run after a Skylar Grubbs pinch-hit to left field.

"I was really proud of the kids," said Eicher. "They are a good group and fun to be around. We still have a lot of work to do to get better. We have to compete and do the little things that give you the best opportunity to win."

OWASSO 10, UNION 0

Union;000;00--0;2;3

Owasso;301;33;--;10;11;1

Gipson, Hance (5) and Ramirez. Downing and Drummond. W: Downing. L: Gipson.