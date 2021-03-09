Pitching keys Rams' strong start that includes Brennan Phillips' 20-strikeout shutout

In 38 years as Owasso’s baseball coach, Larry Turner can’t remember seeing a better season-opening pitching effort than junior lefty Brennan Phillips’ shutout on March 1 at Jenks.

Phillips allowed two hits and struck out 20 in a 3-0 victory.

“We’ve had great performances from a lot of guys like Dylan Bundy and Mark Roberts, but for an opening day performance, that’s got to be up there at the top,” Turner said. “It was incredible.

“He has that mentality and work ethic, he’s like Dylan Bundy. He’ll go run at midnight, he’ll have a massage the next morning. He’s in midseason form already. He’s the real deal.”

Phillips, an Oklahoma State commit, and the Rams defeated Jenks ace Brooks Fowler in a matchup reminiscent of last year’s Game 2 of the season when Owasso lefty Nate Ackenhausen pitched a one-hitter and struck out 16 as he outdueled Fowler for a 2-0 win. Ackenhausen was an All-State selection and is now at Eastern State. Fowler allowed only three hits on each occasion.

“Fowler is really good,” Turner said.

Phillips’ gem keyed a 3-0 opening week that included two other strong performances by Owasso pitchers.