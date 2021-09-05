Pastor's Corner: Becoming productive people for God

‘The hand of the diligent will rule, while the lazy will be put to forced labor” -Proverbs 12:24.

In our overly busy, hectic and hurried age, maintaining high levels of productivity is a challenge for everyone; for some, it’s extremely difficult. The omnipresence of possible distractions —social media being chief among them — makes it harder to stay focused on tasks that need to be completed in an efficient and timely manner. According to the Bible, “The hand of the diligent will rule.” How can we be diligent when it’s so easy to be derailed?

One of the following four methods to increase productivity may be your personal answer to that important question. Because there is no “one size fits all” motivational method for everyone, ponder them prayerfully and thoughtfully, and ask God to guide you to the one that will prove the most applicable to your personal circumstances and needs. Then enjoy experiencing the manifestation of your refreshed and renewed labors.