Pastor's Corner: Becoming productive people for God

‘The hand of the diligent will rule, while the lazy will be put to forced labor” -Proverbs 12:24.
In our overly busy, hectic and hurried age, maintaining high levels of productivity is a challenge for everyone; for some, it’s extremely difficult. The omnipresence of possible distractions —social media being chief among them — makes it harder to stay focused on tasks that need to be completed in an efficient and timely manner. According to the Bible, “The hand of the diligent will rule.” How can we be diligent when it’s so easy to be derailed?
One of the following four methods to increase productivity may be your personal answer to that important question. Because there is no “one size fits all” motivational method for everyone, ponder them prayerfully and thoughtfully, and ask God to guide you to the one that will prove the most applicable to your personal circumstances and needs. Then enjoy experiencing the manifestation of your refreshed and renewed labors.
“Eat the Frog.” Thankfully, those of us who are not connoisseurs of amphibian meat actually do not have to eat frogs, not even their legs. This method merely suggests that we choose the most challenging or significant task from our personal to-do lists and finish it first. To “eat the frog” is especially helpful to procrastinators or those who find prioritizing tasks difficult. Further, there is a veritable mountain of physiological and psychological research confirming our mental and physical energy levels are highest at the start of the day. As Tim Ferriss observes, “If you win the morning, you win the day.” This enables us to do our best work, which all of us need and want to do to perform to our potential.
“Kanban.” One of the best benefits of the “Kanban” approach is its adaptability to many different work environments, its ease for those who are visually oriented and its simplicity. This method divides work visually into three separate categories: “To Do,” “In Progress” and “Done.” You can use any organizational method you like — from adhesive notepaper to digital spreadsheets to erasable markers of different colors on a whiteboard. Tasks are then assigned to each category. The key is keeping “In Progress” tasks to the bare minimum (preferably one at a time), so you aren’t overwhelmed by trying to complete several items simultaneously.
“Pomodoro.” With this method, you dedicate an uninterrupted 25 minutes to any task you choose personally. When those 25 minutes have concluded, you take a five-minute break. After the break, you dedicate another uninterrupted 25 minutes to a different chosen task. After doing this four times (for a two-hour period), you take a 30-minute break. “Pomodoro” is especially helpful regarding big projects that can be broken into smaller segments that don’t require consecutive completion. It’s a great approach for those who become bored quickly and need more variety in their workday to remain attentive and stay focused.
“Time Blocking.” “There just aren’t enough hours in a day for me to get everything done that I need to do” is a common complaint among human beings. If this is a refrain you often repeat, “Time Blocking” just might be your solution. You start by reviewing your “to-do” list. Make certain that anything and everything — even small items, such as responding to an email or phone call — is on it. Then decide how much time you reasonably can spend on each item.
Writing to the Colossian Christians, the Apostle Paul admonished them, “Conduct yourselves wisely toward outsiders, making the most of the time” (4:5). In order for us to accomplish God’s plans and purposes for our creation and calling, we must be as productive as possible!
Let us pray: O God, I confess that it is easy — too easy! — for me to become distracted from important tasks, and to procrastinate in completing significant work. Empower me by your Holy Spirit to make the most of the time you give me each day, so that I can be as productive in my service to you and others as possible. In Jesus’ name. Amen.