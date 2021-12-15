Owasso's Michael Jamerson signs with SEMO

OWASSO -- Michael Jamerson knew Southeast Missouri State was his future home on his first trip to Cape Girardeau, Missouri.

“(The coaches) showed us the facilities and all that, and I like the environment up there,” said Jamerson, a defensive lineman who also held offers from Northeastern State and Langston. “I chose SEMO because I felt more comfortable with them.”

Jamerson, who is 6-foot-2 and 275 pounds, received an offer from SEMO on August 21. He made the decision to commit Nov. 11.

The following night, Jamerson played his last game as an Owasso Ram, a 41-40 loss to Broken Arrow in a Class 6AI quarterfinal game.

“I was proud of the team, but I just wish we would’ve took that step farther and went to the state championship,” said Jamerson, who helped the Rams win the gold ball in 2019.

The price to satisfy Jamerson’s championship itch?

“If I just win two, I’m all right,” Jamerson said.