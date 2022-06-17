Owasso's Jonah Bride makes major league debut with Oakland

Owasso graduate Jonah Bride is in the major leagues for the first time in his baseball career.

The Oakland Athletics called up Bride from Triple-A Las Vegas on Tuesday. After three games, Bride is batting .300 (3-for-10).

Bride, 26, went hitless in his debut Tuesday at Boston's historic Fenway Park, but picked up his first two hits Wednesday and added another Thursday.

Bride is a utilityman. He started at third base twice and at second base once in his first three games. Bride also is a catcher.

This year, Bride was batting a combined .347 with five homers and 29 RBIs in 124 at-bats for Las Vegas and Double-A Midland.

He began the year with Midland, where he played in the Texas League in 2021. At Midland, he batted .315 with four homers and 22 RBIs to earn the promotion to Las Vegas, where had a homer and seven RBIs with a .392 batting average in 14 games.

Bride, a 2014 Owasso graduate, was Oakland's 23rd-round draft choice in 2018 from the University of South Carolina.

