Owasso's Delana King, Abby Davis help East defeat West in 6A All-State girls soccer

TULSA -- Owasso forward Delana King and midfielder Abby Davis helped the East defeat the West 2-0 in the 34th annual Oklahoma Soccer Coaches Association Class 6A All-State girls game Thursday night at Angelo Prassa Field on the campus of Bishop Kelley High School.

King had an assist on an early goal by Bartlesville's Zoey McCabe and Union’s Makenzie Malham scored on a free kick with 2:47 left to secure the win.

The west side of the state may have placed both teams into the Class 6A state finals this year, but the East team controlled the action throughout most of this game, holding a 21-9 advantage in shots (8-5 on target), and generally possessing the ball much of the time.

“I definitely felt like we (controlled the play more),” Bixby's Andra Mohler said. “I think we had so many shots, we probably should have scored a lot more goals than we did.”

The East squad had the territorial advantage for most of the first half, applying significant pressure, but despite multiple opportunities, were only able to get one goal.

McCabe gave the East a 1-0 lead 9:05 into the contest, receiving a short pass from King and firing a shot from the right side of the box about 10 yards out that squeezed through West goalkeeper Jayden Dobbs of Westmoore just inside the right post.

“I cut inside, curled it near-post, it hit off the post and bounced off the goalie and went in,” McCabe said of the play.

The West’s best opportunity came 9:02 into the second half when Angel Toledo of OKC Northwest Classen shot from 10 yards out, forcing East goalkeeper Gentry Kirk of Bixby to make a diving save.

The East won the boys game 1-0 on a penalty-kick shootout.

