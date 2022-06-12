Owasso's Cole Deason plays in High School Senior Series all-star game

TULSA -- Cole Deason represented Class 6A state champion Owasso in the 2022 High School Senior Series all-star baseball game Sunday at ONEOK Field.

Deason was on the South squad and finished 1-for-3 at the plate. He played the first five innings at shortstop and had one assist. The North won the game 4-2.

"The main goal was to have fun and represent Owasso in my last high school game," said Deason.

Deason helped the Rams win the Class 6A state championship last month. They beat Edmond Santa Fe 7-3 in the title game as Deason had three hits.

"Going out as a senior is the best way to win one," said Deason. "It means more because you know it's your last chance."

It was the 14th state championship in baseball for Owasso and its first since 2015. Deason was one of 16 seniors on the 2022 team.

"I feel like that we will be close the rest of our lives," said Deason. "We will find ways to hang out and talk baseball and always be friends."

Deason will continue playing baseball at the next level at Carl Albert State College in Poteau.

"I am very excited and happy to go to college and still be able to play ball," said Deason.

Owasso's Noah Smallwood and Kyndon Lovell were on the original South team roster, but did not play. However, they will both play college baseball.

Smallwood, an infielder, is going to Crowder College in Neosho, Missouri. Lovell, a left handed pitcher, is also headed out of state to the University of Arkansas.

Rejoice Christian teammates Cannon Brown and Stockton Ryan were on the North team.

Deason got the first hit of the game when he poked a single to left field with one out in the top of the first inning. He was forced out at second base on a fielder's choice.

The South got the first run of the game in the second inning, courtesy of a two-out RBI single up the middle from Liberty's Payton Redding.

The South scored its other run in the third inning. Deason grounded out to open the frame, but Jaxon McAuliff of Jenks followed with a walk and eventually came home on Guest's double to the right-field fence.

The North answered with a run in the bottom half of the third. Carson Seabolt of Sand Springs walked with two outs and scored when the next two batters reached safely on errors.

The North did the remainder of the scoring with a three-run fifth inning. They loaded the bases with no outs on singles from Holland Hall's Holt Heldebrand and Jesse Slimp of Booker T. Washington, and a walk from Preston's Dawson Summer.

The South then got a pop out, but Nathan Gibson of Sand Springs followed with a fielder's choice to Deason that brought in Heldebrand.

The big blow then came from Sapulpa's Logan Rains, courtesy of a two-run single to left field that plated both Slimp and Summer.

Nate Silky of Pryor narrowly missed a home run as he doubled off the left field fence to open the top of the sixth inning for the South.

Silky was eventually stranded at third base and turned out to be the final South player to reach safely.