Owasso's baseball season ends with upset loss to Jenks in Class 6A semifinals

Farrell picked off a runner and had two out and none on, but the Rams weren’t out of the woods.

Parker Casselberry reached on an error, Chandler Fowler singled to left, Rhylan Wright walked and Farrell hit Ty Walls to force in the second run. Another run scored when Brody Green cut off Brooks Fowler’s bouncer deep in the hole at short, but had no play.

The Rams had few opportunities and couldn’t cash in when they did. With two on and two out in the second, James got Zach Burnes on a fly ball. In the fifth, Burnes singled and Jackson Smith doubled just inside the left-field line and they were at second and third with two out, but James struck out Brennan Phillips, who fired a one-hitter in Thursday’s 1-0 quarterfinal win over Yukon, on a full-count pitch.

In the seventh, Turner walked, went to second on a wild pitch, to third on a balk and scored when Burnes reached on an error. Baylor Corbin singled, putting the tying runners aboard, but James struck out Smith and with his pitch limit at 118, gave way to Fling, who got Brennan on a fly to right.

“We didn’t help ourselves and we hit too many fly balls,” Owasso coach Larry Turner said. “But we’ve gotta tip our hats to those guys. They outplayed us and they deserved it today.”