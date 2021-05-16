Owasso's baseball season ends with upset loss to Jenks in Class 6A semifinals

EDMOND —Owasso's bid for its 14th state baseball title fell two wins short.
Jenks lost both its regular-season games against Owasso, but stunned the Rams 3-1 in the Class 6A semifinals Friday at the Edmond Memorial High diamond.
Junior left-hander Jack James baffled the Rams, allowing five hits and striking out six over 6 2/3 innings and received last-out relief help from Nic Fling.
“I felt great. All my pitches were working,” said James, who throws a fastball, slider and change. “They told me Friday morning that I was pitching and I knew I could do it. I had to trust my coaches and teammates,” he said.
James gave the Trojans their second pitching gem in as many days at the state tournament. Senior Brooks Fowler threw a two-hitter to beat Edmond Santa Fe 2-0 in Thursday’s first round.
On Friday, Fowler started at shortstop, drove in a run with an infield hit in the Trojans’ three-run third inning and finished 3-for-3 with a sacrifice bunt.
Owasso freshman left-hander Jackson Farrell allowed only six hits and was sharp for all but the second inning, but that was enough to give him his second loss in 11 pitching decisions.
In Jenks’ big inning, he walked two men and hit a third and the Rams (33-5) contributed two errors. Tanner Primeaux led off with a walk, went to third on an error and scored on Cash Adams’ sacrifice fly.
Farrell picked off a runner and had two out and none on, but the Rams weren’t out of the woods.
Parker Casselberry reached on an error, Chandler Fowler singled to left, Rhylan Wright walked and Farrell hit Ty Walls to force in the second run. Another run scored when Brody Green cut off Brooks Fowler’s bouncer deep in the hole at short, but had no play.
The Rams had few opportunities and couldn’t cash in when they did. With two on and two out in the second, James got Zach Burnes on a fly ball. In the fifth, Burnes singled and Jackson Smith doubled just inside the left-field line and they were at second and third with two out, but James struck out Brennan Phillips, who fired a one-hitter in Thursday’s 1-0 quarterfinal win over Yukon, on a full-count pitch.
In the seventh, Turner walked, went to second on a wild pitch, to third on a balk and scored when Burnes reached on an error. Baylor Corbin singled, putting the tying runners aboard, but James struck out Smith and with his pitch limit at 118, gave way to Fling, who got Brennan on a fly to right.
“We didn’t help ourselves and we hit too many fly balls,” Owasso coach Larry Turner said. “But we’ve gotta tip our hats to those guys. They outplayed us and they deserved it today.”
Jenks won its first state title since 2002 on Saturday with a 9-6, eight-inning win over Mustang.
Solo Skalnik finished as Owasso's batting average leader at .418, followed by Jackson Smith at .415. Braden Blundell led in RBIs with 36 and Smith led with 44 hits. Brody Green paced Owasso hitters with six homers, 16 doubles, four triples and 46 runs. He also had a team-high two saves. On the mound, Phillips (9-1) and Farrell (9-2) tied in wins. Farrell had a 0.31 ERA and Phillips was at 0.89 with 144 strikeouts in 63 innings.