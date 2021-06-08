Owasso's athletic year features state titles, many successes

With Owasso athletics preparing for the upcoming school year that starts in August, it’s time to take a look back at 2020-21.

A year ago at this time, many wondered if there would be any high school athletics due to the COVID-19 pandemic that resulted in the 2020 spring sports season being canceled soon after it started.

It was a much different story this spring.

“Just getting to finish up and and have all our sports play and go through all their championship series was a big win,” Owasso athletic director Zach Duffield said. “There were a lot of things we didn’t get to do this year but it sure was a lot better than last year when we didn’t get to finish at all.

“We’re tickled about that and certainly optimistic and hoping next year is back to what we consider normal.”

Last fall, the Rams football team followed its 2019 Class 6AI state title with an 11-0 start to extend its winning streak to 24 before losing to Jenks in the semifinals. Defensive back Gage Laney, an All-World finalist, was among the nation’s interceptions leaders with 11.