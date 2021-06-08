Owasso's athletic year features state titles, many successes

With Owasso athletics preparing for the upcoming school year that starts in August, it’s time to take a look back at 2020-21.
A year ago at this time, many wondered if there would be any high school athletics due to the COVID-19 pandemic that resulted in the 2020 spring sports season being canceled soon after it started.
It was a much different story this spring.
“Just getting to finish up and and have all our sports play and go through all their championship series was a big win,” Owasso athletic director Zach Duffield said. “There were a lot of things we didn’t get to do this year but it sure was a lot better than last year when we didn’t get to finish at all.
“We’re tickled about that and certainly optimistic and hoping next year is back to what we consider normal.”
Last fall, the Rams football team followed its 2019 Class 6AI state title with an 11-0 start to extend its winning streak to 24 before losing to Jenks in the semifinals. Defensive back Gage Laney, an All-World finalist, was among the nation’s interceptions leaders with 11.
Owasso won its first girls cross country title. Led by sophomore Kennedie Rhein’s fifth-place finish, Owasso placed five runners in the top 20 to capture the championship. The Rams were eighth in the boys meet.
In fast-pitch softball, the Lady Rams went 31-9 and came close to their first state title since 1995 before a 3-2, extra-inning loss to Southmoore in the championship game.
In volleyball, Owasso posted a 19-14 record and was eliminated in the regional tournament.
During the winter, All-World finalist Kyler Mann helped lead Owasso to its first boys basketball state tournament berth since 2015. In wrestling, the Rams finished 13th at state. In swimming, Owasso’s boys were 11th and girls 13th in the state meet.
During the spring, Owasso’s Ben Stoller won the 6A boys state golf title.
The Rams had another strong baseball season, finishing 33-5 with a loss to Jenks in the semifinals. Junior lefty Brennan Phillips went 9-1 with a 0.89 ERA and 144 strikeouts in 63 innings while freshman lefty Jackson Farrell went 9-2 with a 0.31 ERA.
In soccer, the Lady Rams finished 9-3 and reached the state quarterfinals while the boys posted an 8-8 record. At state track and field, Owasso’s boys finished 11th and girls 17th. In tennis, the Lady Rams finished fifth at state.
“We had good success,” Duffield said about the Rams’ overall athletic program. “I’m really proud of our kids and coaches for going through a unique year. We had some programs that have been really good stay consistent and some that have really stepped up and taken the next step to be relevant and competitive at the highest levels.”