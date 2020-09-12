Owasso XC: Rams sweep team titles at Army National Guard Cross Country Meet

BRAGGS – Owasso cross country put its best foot forward in a patriotic setting on Friday.

Competing in the Army National Guard Cross Country Meet near Braggs on 9/11, the Rams dominated the field as they rolled to a sweep of the team titles.

On the girls side, sophomore Kennedie Rhein continued her strong start to the season as she claimed top individual medalist honors by finishing in 20 minutes, 52 seconds. Teammates Sandra Humes (fifth, 21:36), Brooklyn Garafola (seventh, 21:42) and Alexa Earnhart (ninth, 22:18) also finished in the top 10.

Also racing for Owasso were Grave Evans (23:02), Kasha Graham (23:05), Olivia Graham (23:12), Samantha Phelps (23:30), Sydney Vann (23:44) and Sarah Swofford (23:55).

Ian Conder and Gideon Hays paced the Ram boys as they finished 2-3 individually with times of 17:39 and 17:53, respectively. Francisco Santos (fifth, 17:56), Ian Busking (sixth, 17:57), Colton Storm (seventh, 18:01), Isaac Conder (eighth, 18:05) and Logan Wahnee (10th, 18:14) all finished in the top 10. Others competing for Owasso included Casey Little (18:23), Andrew Henkaline (18:49), Riley Moneypenny (18:58), Cameron Jenkins (19:02) and Sage Anderson (19:04).

