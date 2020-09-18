Owasso XC: Ram boys lead the pack at Choctaw Jacket Run

CHOCTAW – The Owasso boys cross country team seemed to be unfazed by an early race time on Friday.

After taking the two-hour bus ride to the Oklahoma City area that began around sunrise, six Rams finished in the top 25 as they brought back home the team title in the Choctaw Jacket Run. Owasso ended the race with 70 points, tied with host Choctaw but were declared the champions by tiebreaker.

Francisco Santos paced the Rams with his ninth place finish with a time of 17 minutes, 21 seconds. Santos finished just a second in front of teammate Gideon Hays, who was in 10th. Ian Conder (14th, 17:32), Logan Wahnee (16th, 17:37), Colton Storm (21st, 17:42) and Ian Busking (25th, 17:52) rounded out Owasso’s winning performance.

The Ram girls took seventh overall, led by top-10 finishers Sarah Humes (6th, 20:28) and Brooklyn Garafola (8th, 20:34). Alexa Earnhart (21:32), Olivia Graham (21:54), Grace Evans (22:53) and Kasha Graham (23:03) also competed for Owasso.