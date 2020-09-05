Owasso XC: Kennedie Rhein paces Rams with second-place finish

MIDWEST CITY – Kennedie Rhein showed just why the Owasso coaches are so excited about the potential of the Ram sophomore.

Rhein cruised through the 5K course in a time of 20 minutes, 4 seconds Friday morning, a time that earned her a second-place finish in the Carl Albert Titan Cross Country Invitational. She was one of three Owasso runners who finished in the top 18.

Sarah Humes took seventh (20:42.50) and Brooklyn Garafola was 18th (21:00.75) as the Rams took sixth overall in the 28-team field. Also competing for Owasso were Samantha Phelps (22:52.66), Kasha Graham (23:29.73) and Olivia Graham (23:30.24).

Edmond Santa Fe took first overall led by Audrey Hill, who was the top individual finisher with a time of 19:48.42.

The Owasso girls took first overall in the JV race, paced by top-seven finishes from Sydney Vann, Sarah Swofford and Grace Evans.

The Ram boys took eighth overall paced by Ian Conder, who finished in a time of 17:47.78. Gideon Hays (17:55.43), Francisco Santos (18:04.77), Ian Busking (18:05.91), Cameron Jenkins (18:15.12) and Colton Storm (18:31.30) rounded out Owasso’s performance.

Edmond Deer Creek swept the team and individual titles as junior AJ Antonelli led the field with a time of 15:57.56.

Owasso is scheduled to return to action Friday, Sept. 11, at Muskogee.

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.