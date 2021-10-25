Owasso XC: Boys, girls teams place 2nd at regional meet

The Owasso Rams boys and girls cross country teams placed second at their regional meet on Oct. 23.

The race, which hosted 16 teams, convened 14 Owasso runners, four of whom earned lifetime PRs and seven of whom earned All-Regional honors.

“Congratulations to our Varsity athletes for a fantastic Regional meet yesterday!” Owasso High School Track and Cross Country said in a Facebook post. “It was a day of tremendous team racing all around.”

The State meet will be held at Edmond Santa Fe High School this on Oct. 30. The girls are scheduled to race at 8:30 a.m., and the boys at 9:15 a.m.