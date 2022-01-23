Owasso wrestlers finish fifth in Ram Duals

Owasso finished fifth in the Ram Duals tournament that concluded Saturday.

The Rams lost 51-21 to Texas powerhouse Allen in the quarterfinals before defeating Class 3A No. 5 Salina 55-21 in the consolation semifinal. They pulled out a 39-30 victory over Sapulpa in the fifth-place contest.

“The kids wrestled good, it’s a long two days, tough matches,” said Rams coach Mike Ryan. “We squeezed six or seven matches into a period of six or seven hours; it’s grueling, but the kids did well. It’s all in preparation for another month from now, at the end of the year, so we’re proud of them. We still have things to work on, but this is an evaluating tool that we’ll use to help us get better prepared on down the road."

On Friday, although running into the Class 6A defending dual state champion didn’t help, Owasso still had a pretty good showing, placing second in Pool B to advance to the Gold bracket.

Owasso, ranked No. 9 in 6A, gave a valiant effort but eventually dropped the Pool B championship match to No. 3 Mustang, 37-19.