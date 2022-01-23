Owasso wrestlers finish fifth in Ram Duals

Owasso finished fifth in the Ram Duals tournament that concluded Saturday.
The Rams lost 51-21 to Texas powerhouse Allen in the quarterfinals before defeating Class 3A No. 5 Salina 55-21 in the consolation semifinal. They pulled out a 39-30 victory over Sapulpa in the fifth-place contest.
“The kids wrestled good, it’s a long two days, tough matches,” said Rams coach Mike Ryan. “We squeezed six or seven matches into a period of six or seven hours; it’s grueling, but the kids did well. It’s all in preparation for another month from now, at the end of the year, so we’re proud of them. We still have things to work on, but this is an evaluating tool that we’ll use to help us get better prepared on down the road."
On Friday, although running into the Class 6A defending dual state champion didn’t help, Owasso still had a pretty good showing, placing second in Pool B to advance to the Gold bracket.
Owasso, ranked No. 9 in 6A, gave a valiant effort but eventually dropped the Pool B championship match to No. 3 Mustang, 37-19.
“Mustang’s one of the top teams in the state, dual state champions, but team-wise, we don’t match up perfectly with them,” Ryan said. “They had a little bit more to bring to the table, but with that being said, we did have some key matches that can carry us through to regionals and state. We had a couple more that we were hoping to flip the tables on. It’s letting us know the level of competition and the level of intensity that we’ll have to compete at later on down the road.
“We’ve had a good season up to this point, we just got to keep that train rolling.”
Earlier, Owasso defeated Tecumseh-Shawnee Heights (Kansas) 42-37 and then earned a forfeit over Lawton, which didn’t participate.
Against Mustang, the Rams earned impressive victories by Lyric Wheeler at 152 pounds, Jordan Williams at 160 and Braxton Bacon at 170 to pull to within 13-12, but Mustang won the next four bouts (two by forfeit, as Owasso didn’t have any wrestlers available for 195 or 220 pounds) to take control.
Bryson Humphries followed with a big 13-1 major decision victory at 106, and brother Jackson Humphries closed the dual with a hard-fought 2-1 win at 113.
Williams’ victory at 160, a 6-3 decision over OU-bound John Wiley, was a much-anticipated bout that might be repeated in the finals at the Class 6A state championship next month. Wiley, who placed second in the 6A state tournament last year, started off with a quick 2-0 lead, but Williams, a three-time Class 5A state champion with Collinsville, rallied to go up 6-2 after the second period before holding on for the win.
“I started off kind of cold, but as the match went, I started to heat up and I got the two take-downs I needed to ice the match,” said Williams, an Oklahoma State signee. “And me holding on in the last seconds of the period, holding him down, riding him, that was a big advantage in the match and made it a little easier than it might have been if I had let him up.”
Bacon’s win over Mustang’s Claude Moates at 170 was noteworthy, too, as he fell behind 3-1 in the second period when the match was stopped for a few minutes after Bacon sustained a bloody cut on top of his head. After he was bandaged up, he bounced back to win 4-3.
“That was big,” Ryan said of Bacon. “I think (Moates) is very tough; he’s really done well this year. We knew that was going to be a very tough match. For (Bacon) to come back after being behind and getting his head cut, to come back and find a way to win, that was big for him. I’m happy for that effort.”
Allen won the tournament with a 42-27 victory over Bixby in the final.
OWASSO 39, SAPULPA 30
106: B. Humphries (Owasso) t.f. Ca. Peper, 18-3. 113: J. Humphries (Owasso) fft. 120: Willingham (Sapulpa) p. Z. Wheeler, 4:32. 126: Brooks (Sapulpa) dec. Eicher, 7-4. 132: Alexander (Owasso) dec. Peterson, 5-4. 138: Lecoq (Sapulpa) dec. Sells, 7-3. 145: Herbert (Owasso) fft. 152: L. Wheeler (Owasso) m.d. Montgomery, 11-1. 160: Williams (Owasso) fft. 170: Bacon (Owasso) dec. Co. Peper, 6-3. 182: Thomas (Sapulpa) p. Farkas-Rhea, 2:27. 195: Turner (Sapulpa) fft. 220: Dobbs (Sapulpa) fft. 285: Rich (Owasso) p. Anderson, 0:32.