Owasso wins district baseball title, ready for postseason

Owasso is heading into the baseball postseason with six wins in its past seven games that followed a 4-6 stretch.

The Rams (26-8) are scheduled to host Muskogee in a regional opener at 11 a.m. Thursday. Regional schedules are subject to change due to the weather.

Owasso had a winning streak snapped in the regular-season finale Saturday at Stigall Field as Wichita Life Prep rallied for two runs in the seventh inning for a 10-9 victory.

Solo Skalnik went 2-for-4 with a homer and four RBIs for the Rams. Noah Smallwood went 2-for-3 with two runs scored and a RBI.

On Thursday, the Rams routed Booker T. Washington 16-0 on Military Night at Stigall Field. J.T. Davis allowed three hits in four innings with no walks and six strikeouts. Brennan Phillips hit a three-run homer.

The Rams scored five runs in the third and 11 in the fourth. Twelve players had a RBI.

Owasso clinched the District 6A-3 title with a 7-1 victory over Broken Arrow on April 25 and went on to sweep the two-game series with a 16-4 win on April 26.

Phillips pitched a three-hitter with 12 strikeouts in the opener.

In Tuesday's game, Jackson Farrell pitched four hitless innings to gain the win. Baylor Corbin went 3-for-3 with three RBIs for Owasso, while Solo Skalnik had two hits, including a homer. Branden Floyd had three RBIs and Noah Smallwood had two hits and scored two runs.

Owasso finished 12-2 in the district — one game ahead of Sand Springs and Jenks.