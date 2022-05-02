 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
HIGH SCHOOL BASEBALL NOTEBOOK

Owasso wins district baseball title, ready for postseason

Bartlesville vs Owasso (copy)

Owasso’s Baylor Corbin went 3-for-3 with three RBIs against Broken Arrow on April 26. 

 Brett Rojo, For the Tulsa World file

Owasso is heading into the baseball postseason with six wins in its past seven games that followed a 4-6 stretch.

The Rams (26-8) are scheduled to host Muskogee in a regional opener at 11 a.m. Thursday. Regional schedules are subject to change due to the weather.

Owasso had a winning streak snapped in the regular-season finale Saturday at Stigall Field as Wichita Life Prep rallied for two runs in the seventh inning for a 10-9 victory.

Solo Skalnik went 2-for-4 with a homer and four RBIs for the Rams. Noah Smallwood went 2-for-3 with two runs scored and a RBI.

On Thursday, the Rams routed Booker T. Washington 16-0 on Military Night at Stigall Field. J.T. Davis allowed three hits in four innings with no walks and six strikeouts. Brennan Phillips hit a three-run homer.

The Rams scored five runs in the third and 11 in the fourth. Twelve players had a RBI.

Owasso clinched the District 6A-3 title with a 7-1 victory over Broken Arrow on April 25 and went on to sweep the two-game series with a 16-4 win on April 26.

Phillips pitched a three-hitter with 12 strikeouts in the opener.

In Tuesday's game, Jackson Farrell pitched four hitless innings to gain the win. Baylor Corbin went 3-for-3 with three RBIs for Owasso, while Solo Skalnik had two hits, including a homer. Branden Floyd had three RBIs and Noah Smallwood had two hits and scored two runs.

Owasso finished 12-2 in the district — one game ahead of Sand Springs and Jenks.

