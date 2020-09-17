 Skip to main content
Owasso volleyball: Schedule set for Rams Invitational

Owasso volleyball

Taylor Hendricks and Owasso will host its annual Ram Invitational beginning at 10 a.m. Friday. SHAWN HEIN/Owasso Reporter

Volleyball action begins Friday morning across the Owasso High School campus with the annual Rams Invitational.

First serve is scheduled to begin at 10 a.m. inside both the Owasso Gymnasium and OHS Practice Gym. Owasso (13-9) will face Victory Christian, Broken Arrow and Ponca City in Pool A in the main gym. Pool B will be comprised of Norman North, Edmond Memorial, Southmoore and McAlester in the practice gym.

Bracket play will begin at 10 a.m. on Saturday.

Owasso Invitational

Play begins at 10 a.m. each day

Friday’s schedule

Pool A – OHS Main Gym

Victory Christian at Owasso

Broken Arrow vs. Ponca City

Victory Christian vs. Ponca City

Broken Arrow at Owasso

Ponca City at Owasso

Victory Christian vs. Broken Arrow

Pool B – OHS Practice Gym

Norman North vs. Southmoore

Edmond Memorial vs. McAlester

Norman North vs. McAlester

Edmond Memorial vs. Southmoore

Southmoore vs. McAlester

Norman North vs. Edmond Memorial

