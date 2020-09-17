Owasso volleyball: Schedule set for Rams Invitational

Volleyball action begins Friday morning across the Owasso High School campus with the annual Rams Invitational.
First serve is scheduled to begin at 10 a.m. inside both the Owasso Gymnasium and OHS Practice Gym. Owasso (13-9) will face Victory Christian, Broken Arrow and Ponca City in Pool A in the main gym. Pool B will be comprised of Norman North, Edmond Memorial, Southmoore and McAlester in the practice gym.
Bracket play will begin at 10 a.m. on Saturday.
Owasso Invitational
Play begins at 10 a.m. each day
Friday’s schedule
Pool A – OHS Main Gym
Victory Christian at Owasso
Broken Arrow vs. Ponca City
Victory Christian vs. Ponca City
Broken Arrow at Owasso
Ponca City at Owasso
Victory Christian vs. Broken Arrow
Pool B – OHS Practice Gym
Norman North vs. Southmoore
Edmond Memorial vs. McAlester
Norman North vs. McAlester
Edmond Memorial vs. Southmoore
Southmoore vs. McAlester
Norman North vs. Edmond Memorial
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Shawn Hein
Staff Writer
I'm the Owasso Reporter sports editor. Phone: 918-272-1155
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.