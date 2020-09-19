Owasso volleyball: Rams respond to claim consolation bracket

The consequences of putting together a top-notch volleyball tournament field were obvious for Owasso in its annual Ram Invitational over the weekend.
Owasso dropped its first two matches on Friday, both to top-10 ranked opponents, which eliminated the Rams from playing in the championship bracket. But Meghann Kannett’s squad was able to bounce back with a strong finish on Saturday.
The Rams opened up pool play against Victory Christian, the No. 1 squad in 5A. The Conquerors rolled to a 25-7 win in the first game. The Rams nearly evened the match but fell 25-23 in the second and final game.
Next up for Owasso was a familiar foe in Broken Arrow. The Rams took on the Tigers for the fifth time on the season and fourth meeting in the last eight days. Owasso pushed the match to a decisive third game, but fell to 1-4 on the season series as Broken Arrow dealt the Rams a 19-25, 25-23, 25-12 loss.
Owasso closed out pool play with a two-game sweep of Ponca City, 25-13, 25-15 (see PHOTOS).
Dropping down to the consolation bracket, the Rams made quick work of McAlester on Saturday morning with a three-game sweep of the Buffaloes thanks to identical 25-8 margins in all three.
Owasso was pushed a bit more against Southmoore in the consolation finals. After a slow start, the Rams and SaberCats traded points and momentum for much of the first game before a late surge gave Owasso a 26-24 victory. The Rams went on to close out Southmoore, 25-22 and 25-19, for the win (see PHOTOS) as they improved to 16-11 overall on the season.
Owasso is scheduled to return to action Tuesday with a Frontier Valley Conference match on the road against Sapulpa.
