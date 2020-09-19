Owasso volleyball: Rams respond to claim consolation bracket

The consequences of putting together a top-notch volleyball tournament field were obvious for Owasso in its annual Ram Invitational over the weekend.

Owasso dropped its first two matches on Friday, both to top-10 ranked opponents, which eliminated the Rams from playing in the championship bracket. But Meghann Kannett’s squad was able to bounce back with a strong finish on Saturday.

The Rams opened up pool play against Victory Christian, the No. 1 squad in 5A. The Conquerors rolled to a 25-7 win in the first game. The Rams nearly evened the match but fell 25-23 in the second and final game.

Next up for Owasso was a familiar foe in Broken Arrow. The Rams took on the Tigers for the fifth time on the season and fourth meeting in the last eight days. Owasso pushed the match to a decisive third game, but fell to 1-4 on the season series as Broken Arrow dealt the Rams a 19-25, 25-23, 25-12 loss.

Owasso closed out pool play with a two-game sweep of Ponca City, 25-13, 25-15 (see PHOTOS).