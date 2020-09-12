Owasso volleyball: Rams finish in fourth place at BK tournament

TULSA – A promising Friday was followed by a tough Saturday for Owasso volleyball at the Bishop Kelley Tournament.

The Rams rolled to three wins in pool play to claim a top seed going into bracket action. But the Rams chase for a tournament title ended Saturday morning in the semifinals after they suffered a three-game sweep at the hands of Bixby. Owasso then fell to Broken Arrow, 3-1, and to finish in fourth place.

Owasso, now 13-8 overall on the season, will travel to BA Tuesday for a conference game before hosting Stillwater on Thursday followed by the annual Ram Invitational next weekend.

During Friday’s pool play, Owasso defeated the Pioneers in three games, 18-25, 25-15, 25-14, and BA, 25-17, 25-19, in a two-game sweep along with a 25-13, 25-12 thumping of Norman.

