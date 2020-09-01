 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Owasso volleyball: Rams claim road win over Bixby, 3-1

Owasso volleyball: Rams claim road win over Bixby, 3-1

Only $5 for 5 months
Owasso volleyball

Addy Berry and Owasso knocked off Bixby in four games Tuesday night. SHAWN HEIN/Owasso Reporter

Owasso volleyball got back on the winning track on Tuesday night.

After a tough weekend in the Broken Arrow Tournament, the Rams rolled to a four-game win on the road against Bixby in a Frontier Conference tussle.

The No. 10-ranked Rams came out strong and took firm control by winning the first two games, 25-21 and 25-15. No. 12 Bixby avoided a sweep with a 25-20 verdict in game three but could not stop Owasso from ending the match with a 25-14 win in game four.

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News