Owasso volleyball: Rams claim road win over Bixby, 3-1

Owasso volleyball got back on the winning track on Tuesday night.

After a tough weekend in the Broken Arrow Tournament, the Rams rolled to a four-game win on the road against Bixby in a Frontier Conference tussle.

The No. 10-ranked Rams came out strong and took firm control by winning the first two games, 25-21 and 25-15. No. 12 Bixby avoided a sweep with a 25-20 verdict in game three but could not stop Owasso from ending the match with a 25-14 win in game four.

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.