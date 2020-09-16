Owasso volleyball: Emma Neighbors enjoys her return to Ram program

Meghann Kannett sees a little bit of herself in Emma Neighbors. So when the former Owasso standout expressed interest returning to the volleyball program as a coach, the Ram skipper was caught a little bit off guard.

A 2017 Owasso graduate, Neighbors was an All-State setter and played on two of Kannett’s state-qualifying teams. In college, she decided to focus solely on her academic pursuit of a career in the medical field and quit playing volleyball.

Last September, Neighbors was in attendance to watch her alma mater take on Norman North. By the time the Rams had loaded up the bus to leave Norman, Neighbors and assistant coach Morgan Brewer had a conversation about her interest in getting into the coaching business.

“When (assistant coach Morgan Brewer) told me she wanted to coach, I was like whatever,” Kannett recalled. “Then when she followed up with me, I was like ‘do you really want to coach?” And she did.”

Neighbors’ first coaching gig was as a member of the Owasso Summit staff. She drove back and forth from Norman to Owasso twice a week for about three months last winter. Despite the late nights and the two-hour commute each way, Neighbors was smitten with the job.

“When I got the chance, I thought of course I wanted to do that because I love volleyball,” Neighbors said.

In February, Neighbors reached out to Kannett about coaching once again, this time on the school team.

“I told her we only had an eighth grade position open and she was good with that, then the freshman job opened up and so she’s coaching them,” Kannett summarized. Along with coaching the freshman, Neighbors helps with the setters throughout the high school program.