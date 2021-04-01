Owasso tennis profile: A Q&A with Sonnie Simons

What or who inspired you to play tennis?

My parents got me started with tennis and have always encouraged me to play, and I am so grateful for that.

Who is your favorite professional tennis player?

Serena Williams, no doubt.

What is your best or favorite tennis stroke?

Backhand.

Do you prefer singles or doubles? Why?

I strictly played singles until I was about 16 because I thought I liked it better, but ever since I got put in a doubles position my sophomore year, I prefer doubles. It’s more fun to have a friend on the court with you. Especially in tennis when you cannot be coached through the match, it’s nice to have someone there for support.

What do you hope to accomplish this season since your junior season was cancelled due to COVID-19?

I hope to accomplish filling this last year on the team with good memories and having fun. Of course on top of that, I always want to win too.

What was the most memorable tennis match in your high school tennis career?