Owasso tennis profile: A Q&A with Sonnie Simons

What or who inspired you to play tennis?
My parents got me started with tennis and have always encouraged me to play, and I am so grateful for that.
Who is your favorite professional tennis player?
Serena Williams, no doubt.
What is your best or favorite tennis stroke?
Backhand.
Do you prefer singles or doubles? Why?
I strictly played singles until I was about 16 because I thought I liked it better, but ever since I got put in a doubles position my sophomore year, I prefer doubles. It’s more fun to have a friend on the court with you. Especially in tennis when you cannot be coached through the match, it’s nice to have someone there for support.
What do you hope to accomplish this season since your junior season was cancelled due to COVID-19?
I hope to accomplish filling this last year on the team with good memories and having fun. Of course on top of that, I always want to win too.
What was the most memorable tennis match in your high school tennis career?
The most memorable match would most definitely be for fifth place of state my sophomore year. My doubles partner, Jenna, and I won in a long battle. Getting on that podium was a dream come true.
What has playing tennis taught you?
Tennis has taught me so much, mostly how to have grit and persist, even when things get hard.
What advice would you give to someone who is just starting to play tennis?
I would tell them that they are so lucky to be involved with this game and to keep at it, work really hard and make some friends along the way. They will be some of your best friends ever.
Besides tennis, what other outside interests or hobbies do you enjoy?
I enjoy hanging out with my friends, coffee dates with my family and art and calligraphy.
What’s your favorite food?
Anything my mama makes me.
What’s your favorite book or movie?
Star Wars.
Do you have a nickname? If so, what is it?
Sonnielolo and Sonshine are my favorites.
What is a fun or surprising fact that not many people know about you?
I played violin for eight to nine years.
What’s the furthest place you have traveled?
The furthest place I have traveled is the Bahamas.
What are your plans after graduation?
I plan to go to OSU and major in general business pre-law. Go Pokes!
What do you think you will remember most about this school year?
I hope we can make it to state, and that will be my best memory.