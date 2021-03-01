Owasso tennis profile: A Q&A with Regan Krueger

What or who inspired you to play tennis?

The positive atmosphere the tennis team has.

Who is your favorite professional tennis player?

Serena Williams.

What is your best or favorite tennis stroke?

Forehand.

Do you prefer singles or doubles? Why?

I prefer doubles. It's super fun to get to play with another teammate.

What do you hope to accomplish this season since your junior season was cancelled due to COVID-19?

I just want to have some fun playing tennis my senior year.

What was the most memorable tennis match in your high school tennis career?

I haven't had one yet.

What has playing tennis taught you?

That you can have fun and learn new things when you set your mind to it.

What advice would you give to someone who is just starting to play tennis?