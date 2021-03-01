Owasso tennis profile: A Q&A with Regan Krueger

What or who inspired you to play tennis?
The positive atmosphere the tennis team has.
Who is your favorite professional tennis player?
Serena Williams.
What is your best or favorite tennis stroke?
Forehand.
Do you prefer singles or doubles? Why?
I prefer doubles. It's super fun to get to play with another teammate.
What do you hope to accomplish this season since your junior season was cancelled due to COVID-19?
I just want to have some fun playing tennis my senior year.
What was the most memorable tennis match in your high school tennis career?
I haven't had one yet.
What has playing tennis taught you?
That you can have fun and learn new things when you set your mind to it.
What advice would you give to someone who is just starting to play tennis?
Keep it up. It's super fun!
Besides tennis, what other outside interests or hobbies do you enjoy?
Hiking, traveling and baking.
What’s your favorite food?
Chocolate chip pancakes.
What’s your favorite book or movie?
“Remember the Titans.”
Do you have a nickname? If so, what is it?
Yes, Krueger.
What is a fun or surprising fact that not many people know about you?
I love to water and snow ski.
What’s the furthest place you have traveled?
Alaska.
What are your plans after graduation?
I am headed to KU to major in biochemistry.
What do you think you will remember most about this school year?
How grateful I am for friends and family.