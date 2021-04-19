Owasso tennis profile: A Q&A with Libby Perkins

What or who inspired you to play tennis?
My older brother, Sam Perkins.
Who is your favorite professional tennis player?
Sloane Stephens.
What is your best or favorite tennis stroke?
Forehand.
Do you prefer singles or doubles?
I play singles. My game tends to be more consistent and suited for longer singles points.
What do you hope to accomplish this season since your junior season was canceled due to COVID-19?
I hope to go to state one more time, and hopefully podium.
What was the most memorable tennis match in your high school tennis career?
My fifth match of the state tournament my sophomore year. I pulled out an unexpected win and was able to place at state.
What has playing taught you?
If you always keep fighting and working hard, your accomplishments might surprise you.
What advice would you give to someone who is just starting to play tennis?
Always have a good attitude. Mental game is super important in tennis.
Besides tennis, what other outside interests or hobbies do you enjoy?
Hanging out with friends and family, baking and being involved in senior board and student council.
What is your favorite food?
Chocolate.
What is your favorite book or movie?
“Pride and Prejudice” and the “Harry Potter” series.
Do you have a nickname?
Libby. My real name is Elizabeth.
What is a fun or surprising fact that not many people know about you?
Math is my favorite subject in school.
What is the furthest place you have traveled?
Belize with my family on a cruise.
What are your plans after graduation?
I plan to go to OU and major in aerospace engineering.
What do you think you will remember most about this school year?