Owasso tennis profile: A Q&A with Libby Perkins

What or who inspired you to play tennis?

My older brother, Sam Perkins.

Who is your favorite professional tennis player?

Sloane Stephens.

What is your best or favorite tennis stroke?

Forehand.

Do you prefer singles or doubles?

I play singles. My game tends to be more consistent and suited for longer singles points.

What do you hope to accomplish this season since your junior season was canceled due to COVID-19?

I hope to go to state one more time, and hopefully podium.

What was the most memorable tennis match in your high school tennis career?

My fifth match of the state tournament my sophomore year. I pulled out an unexpected win and was able to place at state.

What has playing taught you?

If you always keep fighting and working hard, your accomplishments might surprise you.