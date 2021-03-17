Owasso tennis profile: A Q&A with Kennedy Forero

What or who inspired you to play tennis?

I honestly don’t remember.

Who is your favorite professional tennis player?

Serena Williams.

What is your best or favorite tennis stroke?

Volley.

Do you prefer singles or doubles? Why?

Doubles, because it’s better to have someone lift you up when you’re feeling down in a match.

What do you hope to accomplish this season since your junior season was cancelled due to COVID-19?

I hope to grow closer to all the girls. I hope we make the best of it whether we have a season or not.

What was the most memorable tennis match in your high school tennis career?

In seventh grade when my doubles partner and I came back and beat Holland Hall from 2-5 to 7-5.

What has playing tennis taught you?