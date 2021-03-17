Owasso tennis profile: A Q&A with Kennedy Forero

What or who inspired you to play tennis?
I honestly don’t remember.
Who is your favorite professional tennis player?
Serena Williams.
What is your best or favorite tennis stroke?
Volley.
Do you prefer singles or doubles? Why?
Doubles, because it’s better to have someone lift you up when you’re feeling down in a match.
What do you hope to accomplish this season since your junior season was cancelled due to COVID-19?
I hope to grow closer to all the girls. I hope we make the best of it whether we have a season or not.
What was the most memorable tennis match in your high school tennis career?
In seventh grade when my doubles partner and I came back and beat Holland Hall from 2-5 to 7-5.
What has playing tennis taught you?
It has taught me that winning isn’t everything, and if you feel like you did the best, that’s all that matters. It has also taught me to be patient and keep a positive mind when playing.
What advice would you give to someone who is just starting to play tennis?
I would say to keep practicing, and no matter what don’t give up. Always have a positive mindset when playing a match whether you’re winning or losing.
Besides tennis, what other outside interests or hobbies do you enjoy?
I enjoy hanging out with my friends and family. I also love serving at my church every weekend.
What’s your favorite food?
My favorite food to eat is the orange chicken and fried rice at Panda Express.
What’s your favorite book and movie?
My favorite book is “All the Bright Places,” and I don’t have a favorite movie, I love them all.
Do you have a nickname? If so, what is it?
I have many nicknames like Ken, Kenny, Kenny G, KFO and KG.
What is a fun or surprising fact that not many people know about you?
I’ve gotten bitten by a snake.
What’s the furthest place you’ve traveled?
Costa Rica.
What are your plans after graduation?
I’m still undecided about where I’m going, but it’s either going to be the University of Arkansas or John Brown University.
What do you think you will remember most about this school year?
I think I will remember how much different my senior year was than any other year, and how I was still able to make sweet memories with some of my friends.