Owasso tennis profile: A Q&A with James Coleman

What or who inspired you to play tennis?

My dad thought I should give it a try, and here I am.

Who is your favorite professional tennis player?

Federer.

What is your best or favorite tennis stroke?

Forehand.

Do you prefer singles or doubles? Why?

Doubles. There’s a lot of volleying and it’s fast paced.

What do you hope to accomplish this season since your junior season was cancelled due to COVID-19?

I definitely want to go compete at state.

What was the most memorable tennis match in your High School tennis career?

Owasso hosted a tournament right before COVID-19 hit, and it was fun to play and be around my team. All the matches were great that day.

What has playing tennis taught you?

That you can accomplish a lot if you put your time and effort into something.