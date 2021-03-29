Owasso tennis profile: A Q&A with James Coleman

What or who inspired you to play tennis?
My dad thought I should give it a try, and here I am.
Who is your favorite professional tennis player?
Federer.
What is your best or favorite tennis stroke?
Forehand.
Do you prefer singles or doubles? Why?
Doubles. There’s a lot of volleying and it’s fast paced.
What do you hope to accomplish this season since your junior season was cancelled due to COVID-19?
I definitely want to go compete at state.
What was the most memorable tennis match in your High School tennis career?
Owasso hosted a tournament right before COVID-19 hit, and it was fun to play and be around my team. All the matches were great that day.
What has playing tennis taught you?
That you can accomplish a lot if you put your time and effort into something.
What advice would you give to someone who is just starting to play tennis?
Find a coach you learn well from and work hard. But have a lot of fun!
Besides tennis, what other outside interests or hobbies do you enjoy?
Working out and any outdoor activity.
What’s your favorite food?
Ice cream.
What’s your favorite book or movie?
“The Dark Knight.”
Do you have a nickname? If so, what is it?
Not really, but I’m referred to as “Coleman” by some people.
What is a fun or surprising fact that not many people know about you?
I played trombone in middle school.
What’s the furthest place you have traveled?
The Middle East.
What are your plans after graduation?
Attend college.
What do you think you will remember most about this school year?
COVID-19 and online schooling.