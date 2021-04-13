Owasso tennis profile: A Q&A with Courtney Wasserott

Who or what inspired you to play tennis?
My dad.
Who is your favorite professional tennis player?
John Isner.
What is your best or favorite tennis stoke?
Backhand.
Do you prefer singles or doubles?
Doubles, because it feels more like a team sport when you have a partner.
What do you hope to accomplish this season since your junior season was canceled due to COVID-19?
I hope to accomplish placing top five at state.
What was the most memorable tennis match in your high school tennis career?
Playing with my sister against Claremore.
What has playing tennis taught you?
Not to take it too seriously and as long as you’re having fun, that’s all that matters.
What advice would you give someone who is just starting to play tennis?
Don’t let this sport cause unneeded stress.
Besides tennis, what other outside interests or hobbies do you enjoy?
I like to fish, run, hike and travel.
What’s your favorite food?
Quesadillas.
What’s your favorite book or movie?
“The Lion King.”
Do you have a nickname?
Court.
What’s the farthest place you have traveled?
Mexico.
What are you plans after graduation?
I plan to attend OSU and get my bachelor’s degree, and then move forward and go to medical school .
What do you think you will remember most about this school year?
That I didn’t go school.