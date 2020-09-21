Owasso softball: Rams wallop Sapulpa in 16-7 district win

SAPULPA – Owasso fast pitch unleashed a season-best offensive onslaught on Monday night.

The Rams pounded out a dozen hits and drew nine walks in a 16-7 thumping of Sapulpa on the road in District 6A-3 play. Owasso began to separate itself with a 10-run third inning that resulted in a season high for runs scored.

Emmalie Green led the way with a 3-for-3 effort at the plate with an RBI and two runs scored. Allie Van Atta was 2-for-3 with two runs scored. Halle Hance went 1-for-2 with two RBIs, a run scored and walked twice.

Leading 4-0 going into the third, Owasso sent 14 batters to the plate in the third. The Rams utilized six hits, three walks, two hit by pitches and one Chieftain error during the double-digit rally.

Lauren St. John got the win as the southpaw allowed two runs and struck out four in three innings of work. Karson Holson and Avery Tallman finished out the victory in relief.

Now 20-4 overall and 8-2 in district play, the Rams return to action at 7 p.m. Tuesday evening when they host Sand Springs (21-4, 8-2) in a key district contest. Owasso and the Sandites are tied with Shawnee and Jenks in the lost column atop the district standings.

