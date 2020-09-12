Owasso softball: Rams split twinbill with Shawnee

After a tough one-run loss in the Saturday’s opener, Owasso fast pitch faced a critical juncture in its quest for a sixth consecutive district championship.

Undefeated Shawnee, which had surrendered just three total runs in its first 16 games of the season, dealt the Rams a 3-2 home loss and briefly took over sole possession of first place in District 6A-3. Owasso responded with an impressive 8-2 victory in game two (see PHOTOS).

At 6-1 in district play, the Rams remained even with the Wolves in the loss column atop the standings.

Owasso (17-3) got things going with a five-run first inning, highlighted by Avery Tallman’s two-run double, an RBI double from Allie Van Atta and a Katelynn Crossman’s run-scoring single. The Rams added two more in the second for an insurmountable 7-0 lead.

Brookley Foster led the Rams at the plate with a 3-for-3 performance including a double and two RBIs. Lily Shaw was 2-for-3 with a double and two runs scored.

Lauren St. John got the win in the circle. St. John had seven strikeouts and gave up three hits and two unearned runs in six innings. Tallman pitched a perfect seventh.

Shawnee 3, Owasso 2: Wolves sophomore Anneca Anderson tallied 14 strikeouts as she outdueled Shaw in the circle in Saturday’s first game.

Anderson tallied 14 strikeouts and retired the first 14 Owasso batters she faced. She gave up three hits and one earned run.