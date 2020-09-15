 Skip to main content
Owasso softball: Rams roll past Ponca on senior night

Owasso softball

Emmalie Green was one of seven Rams honored on senior night Monday against Ponca City. SHAWN HEIN/Owasso Reporter

Owasso softball honored its seven seniors with another dominant district win on Monday night.

The Rams plated five runs in the fourth and four more in the sixth as they blitzed Ponca City with a 16-hit attack in a 10-1 victory on Senior Night.

Grace Adcock, Alex Clutter, Emmalie Green, Halle Sanchez, Lily Shaw and Avery Tallman were each recognized on senior night before the game as Owasso improved to 7-1 in District 6A-3 and 18-3 overall.

Adcock and Green each went 3-for-4 at the plate and combined for five runs scored. Tallman and Brookley Foster went 2-for-3 and each had an extra-base hit. Madi Norton was 2-for-4 with an RBI.

Tallman also got the win in the circle as she held the Wildcats to four hits, one unearned run and five strikeouts over four innings. Shaw followed with five additional strikeouts in three perfect innings of relief.

Owasso returns to action Tuesday when it hosts Union.

