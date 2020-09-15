Owasso softball: Rams pull away for run-rule over Union

Union held Owasso at bay for 3 ½ innings before Lily Shaw and the Rams blasted their way to a runaway victory on Tuesday evening.

The senior first baseman connected on a grand slam that highlighted a six-run fourth inning. Owasso added four more in the sixth and pulled away for a 12-2 win in a non-district game (see PHOTOS).

Lauren St. John struck out five and scattered six hits as she went five innings to get the win in the circle. Avery Tallman retired the Redskins in order in the sixth to close out the victory.

The Rams held a scant 1-0 lead going into the bottom of the fourth when Halle Hance and Tallman both scored on the same throwing error. With the bases loaded and two outs, Shaw blasted a home run over the right field fence that plated Sarah Campbell, Emmalie Green and Madi Norton.

Shaw finished 2-for-3 with two runs scored and five RBI. Campbell led Owasso by going 3-for-3 at the plate. Brookley Foster, Hance and Tallman each had two hits. Hance tallied two doubles including a two-run double in the sixth.

Owasso (19-3) returns to the diamond for a rare Wednesday affair. The Rams travel to Sand Springs for a District 6A-3 makeup contest.

