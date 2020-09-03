Owasso softball: Rams move their win streak to 13 straight

OOLOGAH - Lily Shaw dominated in the circle then at the plate Thursday in helping Owasso fast pitch to a pair of wins in the Oologah Tournament.

Shaw set a career-high with 17 strikeouts in a 3-1 win over Claremore in their first pool play contest of the day. The Owasso senior then tallied two hits, including a two-run homer, as the Rams defeated Bartlesville, 7-3, and extended their win streak to 13 in a row (see PHOTOS).

Against the Zebras, Shaw scattered three hits and did not walk a batter in her 93-pitch masterpiece. Sarah Campbell led Owasso at the plate by going 2-for-2 with three RBI. Campbell delivered a two-run single in the fourth that plated Halle Hance and Natalie Ackenhausen and gave the Rams a 3-0 lead they would not relinquish.

After needing a late rally to defeat the Bruins two weeks ago, the Rams jumped out with a four-run first inning and were never threatened in the rematch. Owasso took advantage of two throwing errors and a wild pitch along with Brookley Foster’s RBI single in the first. Shaw followed with a two-bomb in the second and Campbell rounded out Owasso’s offensive production when she scored Natalie Ackenhausen on a fielder’s choice.

Lauren St. John got the win for Owasso as she allowed three hits and two walks to go along with seven strikeouts.

The Rams, 13-1 overall, are slated to conclude pool play Friday with two games. Owasso takes on Sallisaw at 11:30 a.m., then Mannford at 2:30 p.m.

