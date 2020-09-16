Owasso softball: Ram offense quieted in loss to Sand Springs

SAND SPRINGS – The Owasso bats went silent Wednesday night in a key District 6A-3 fast pitch road tilt.

Charles Page pitcher Aliyah Taff scattered three hits, struck out eight and did not walk a batter in a complete-game effort as the Sandites dealt the Rams a 3-0 loss in Sand Springs.

With the defeat, Owasso fell to 19-4 overall and into a tie for third place in the district standings with Sand Springs at 7-2 and a game behind both Jenks (7-1) and Shawnee (5-1) in the loss column.

Emmalie Green, Lily Shaw and Brookley Foster accounted for Owasso’s three hits, all singles. The Rams never had more than one runner reach base in any inning.

Sand Springs (20-4) scored a run in first inning and two more in the fourth. Madison Lee went 3-for-4 at the plate with three doubles to lead the Sandites at the plate.

Shaw took the loss for Owasso as she allowed eight hits and struck out five over four innings. Avery Tallman retired all six batters she faced in two innings of relief.

The Rams return to district action Monday when they travel to Sapulpa, then host Sand Springs on Tuesday.

