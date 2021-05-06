Owasso soccer, basketball camps for young student athletes set for beginning of June

Soccer camp
The Owasso High School soccer staff will conduct a camp for kids in grades K-8, June 1-4, 9 a.m.-12 p.m., at Owasso High School.
Emphasis will be placed on fundamentals and individual techniques that will help students become better soccer players. The instructions will also provide game-type situations and small-sided games to help them understand the basic fundamentals needed in order to compete every weekend or become a better future Owasso soccer player. Staff recommends all seventh grade girls/boys who are trying out the following year to participate.
Coach Bowers and Coach Bushyhead will direct the camp with the help of several other area coaches and some current OHS soccer players. The camp is open to anyone in the surrounding areas. Students will need to wear soccer or tennis shoes everyday (staff prefers both) plus shorts, socks and a shirt. Staff would like them to bring a ball with their name on it, because each age group might use a different size ball.
The camp at no extra charge provides Accident Medical Insurance for each camper. Water is also provided for every player.
Student can return their registration form (available at the link below) and $65 to Coach Bowers as soon as possible. They may also mail it to Coach Bowers at 8804 N. 119th E. Ave., Owasso, 74055. Registration will be accepted on the first day of camp, but staff would prefer students to pre-register. All campers will receive a T-shirt at no extra charge. Any further questions can be directed to Coach Bowers at 918-812-2807. All checks payable to Sam Bowers.
Link to registration: forms.gle/mNoSULhFbjxW5AKg8
Basketball camp
Owasso High School Girls Basketball will host a two-day summer camp for any young players interested in joining the program, June 9-10.
The camp will be run by the high school staff along with its varsity basketball players. They will focus on skills and fundamentals through competitions and playing games. Those families who have a young lady who loves basketball, is just getting started or wants to start now, sign up to join the program next month.
Students in first through fourth grade will participate at 9-11 a.m., and those in fifth through seventh grade will play at 12-2 p.m.
The cost is $50 for first through fourth grade, and $75 for fifth through seventh grade. A $15 discount will be applied from total with multiple athletes signed up. These prices include a camp T-shirt and sack lunch.
If interested, sign up by email at tobey.nightingale@owassops.org. All campers need to bring their own water bottle and a mask. Please bring payment at the door.