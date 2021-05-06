Owasso soccer, basketball camps for young student athletes set for beginning of June

Soccer camp

The Owasso High School soccer staff will conduct a camp for kids in grades K-8, June 1-4, 9 a.m.-12 p.m., at Owasso High School.

Emphasis will be placed on fundamentals and individual techniques that will help students become better soccer players. The instructions will also provide game-type situations and small-sided games to help them understand the basic fundamentals needed in order to compete every weekend or become a better future Owasso soccer player. Staff recommends all seventh grade girls/boys who are trying out the following year to participate.

Coach Bowers and Coach Bushyhead will direct the camp with the help of several other area coaches and some current OHS soccer players. The camp is open to anyone in the surrounding areas. Students will need to wear soccer or tennis shoes everyday (staff prefers both) plus shorts, socks and a shirt. Staff would like them to bring a ball with their name on it, because each age group might use a different size ball.

The camp at no extra charge provides Accident Medical Insurance for each camper. Water is also provided for every player.