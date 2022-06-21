Owasso school board honors Rams golf, baseball state champions

The Owasso school board honored two groups of student athletes at its monthly meeting on Monday.

Board members recognized the Rams girls golf team for being named academic state champions, as well as the boys varsity baseball team for claiming the title of state champions.

The girls were awarded the top title with a team GPA of 4.0, and the boys knocked off Edmond Santa Fe 7-3 to claim the victory this spring.

“It’s been a great year for girls golf,” said girls golf coach Lexi Johnson, who led the team to victory in her first year in the position. “I inherited a great group of young women, so I’m really excited for what the future holds.”

Boys baseball coach Larry Turner, who led the team to its 14th state, added, “We appreciate everyone’s support in the community, and it’s a great place to be. I love this school, and I love baseball.”

Board members lauded the teams during Monday’s meeting, and the district on its Facebook page added, “We’re proud of all the hard work that went into both of these accomplishments.”

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.