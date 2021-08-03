 Skip to main content
Owasso’s Strathe brothers defend title at TGA’s Four-Ball Championship
6A Boys State Golf

Owasso's Jared Strathe chips on the 16th fairway during the final round of the 6A boys state golf tournament at Forest Ridge Club in Broken Arrow, OK, May 8, 2018.

 STEPHEN PINGRY Tulsa World

Brandon and Jared Strathe recently took home the victory at Tulsa Golf Association’s Four-Ball Championship.

The Owasso brothers defended their title at the annual event, held at Battle Creek Golf Course in Broken Arrow on Sunday.

The Strathes left with a 13 under total of 131, shooting rounds of 65-66. Steve Hughes and Lee Inman matched the brothers with 64-67, but the Owasso duo then won a playoff with a birdie on the first hole.

Jeff Cox and Patrick West finished closely behind in third place with 65-67.

Jared is a two-time regional champion who helped Owasso to back-to-back 6A state runner-up finishes. He was also a finalist for All-World player of the year in 2017, and a recipient of other accolades throughout his high school sports career.

Brandon is also longtime defending titleholder, leading the Rejoice Christian Eagles to several accolades, and was named an All-State golfer by the Oklahoma Coaches Association.

GolfOklahoma.org contributed to this report.

