Owasso’s Strathe brothers defend title at TGA’s Four-Ball Championship

Brandon and Jared Strathe recently took home the victory at Tulsa Golf Association’s Four-Ball Championship.

The Owasso brothers defended their title at the annual event, held at Battle Creek Golf Course in Broken Arrow on Sunday.

The Strathes left with a 13 under total of 131, shooting rounds of 65-66. Steve Hughes and Lee Inman matched the brothers with 64-67, but the Owasso duo then won a playoff with a birdie on the first hole.

Jeff Cox and Patrick West finished closely behind in third place with 65-67.

Jared is a two-time regional champion who helped Owasso to back-to-back 6A state runner-up finishes. He was also a finalist for All-World player of the year in 2017, and a recipient of other accolades throughout his high school sports career.

Brandon is also longtime defending titleholder, leading the Rejoice Christian Eagles to several accolades, and was named an All-State golfer by the Oklahoma Coaches Association.

GolfOklahoma.org contributed to this report.