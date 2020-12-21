Owasso’s Lily Shaw lands All-State honor: ‘I was just overwhelmed with emotions’

By her own admittance, Lily Shaw said it feels like she tried out for the Owasso varsity softball team yesterday. Well, it was actually four years ago, but Shaw said the time flew by and now she ends her varsity career as an All-State nominee.
“My freshman year I was told over and over again how fast high school flies by, and it really is true,” Shaw said before providing wisdom for future softball players -- or really anyone else.
“All the time people are looking forward in life, what they’re doing tomorrow, next week, or next year. I would just say to live in the moment and appreciate what you have now, because if you don’t you’ll look back at the end of it and you will have spent all your time trying to get somewhere instead of looking around and taking advantage of all the wonderful things around you.”
Shaw is currently reveling in the fact that she led the Rams to the Class 6A state championship game back in October. Owasso finished the season 31-9 and a second place finish in 6A this season.
“My senior season was definitely a roller coaster ride. We didn’t think we were going to have a season at all, let alone make it to the state championship game,” Shaw said. “Not much was expected from our team, but every one of my teammates persevered and played their hardest to get where we did. We played every game like it could be our last and I think that is what made this season so special.”
Shaw’s impact was two-fold for Owasso this season.
The senior hurler went 11-6 in the pitching circle with 156 strikeouts and nine walks. She also sported a .978 earned run average.
On offense, Shaw sported a .500 batting average and a .568 on-base percentage. She also drove in 62 runs and scored 27 runs while recording 26 extra-base hits.
Her gaudy numbers led to her landing a spot on the Large East All-State team.
“When I found out that I made the All-State team I was just overwhelmed with emotions,” Shaw said. “Happy and proud of myself for all the time and hard work I put in to get there, but I also felt the bitter-sweet emotions from my high school career coming to an end. It is just such an honor to be picked to play with many of the best players in Oklahoma.”
What’s next for Shaw is college softball, but she has yet to nail down where she’s headed yet. And she’ll head off to college with an honor that also comes along with being an even better person.
“To me, honor is something that describes great character,” Shaw said. “It means being respectful and holding yourself accountable for your actions, but also having integrity and honest morals. It takes a lot of honor to do the right thing in difficult situations, even when you don’t want to.”
