Owasso’s Lily Shaw lands All-State honor: ‘I was just overwhelmed with emotions’

By her own admittance, Lily Shaw said it feels like she tried out for the Owasso varsity softball team yesterday. Well, it was actually four years ago, but Shaw said the time flew by and now she ends her varsity career as an All-State nominee.

“My freshman year I was told over and over again how fast high school flies by, and it really is true,” Shaw said before providing wisdom for future softball players -- or really anyone else.

“All the time people are looking forward in life, what they’re doing tomorrow, next week, or next year. I would just say to live in the moment and appreciate what you have now, because if you don’t you’ll look back at the end of it and you will have spent all your time trying to get somewhere instead of looking around and taking advantage of all the wonderful things around you.”

Shaw is currently reveling in the fact that she led the Rams to the Class 6A state championship game back in October. Owasso finished the season 31-9 and a second place finish in 6A this season.