Owasso’s Jared Strathe selected to compete in Patriot All-America Invitational

Jared Strathe’s prolonged time spent on the links has paid off.

The Owasso native is among a group of Oklahoma collegiate golfers who have been selected to play in the upcoming Patriot All-America Invitational.

Strathe, a student at Oral Roberts University in Tulsa, will join over 80 of his peers across the country, including six with current Oklahoma ties, to take part in the 10th annual event.

The 54-hole amateur tournament will be held Dec. 29-31 on the par-70 Gold Course at Wigwam Golf Club in Litchfield Park, Arizona.

Strathe is a two-time regional champion who helped Owasso to back-to-back 6A state runner-up finishes. He was also a finalist for All-World player of the year in 2017, and a recipient of other accolades throughout his high school sports career.

Patriot All-America Invitational is hosted by the Arizona Golf Association and Golf Coaches Association of America, in partnership with the Folds of Honor Foundation.

More information about the event can be found at patriotallamerica.com.

