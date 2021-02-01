Owasso’s Gage Laney, Lily Shaw named All-World player-of-the-year finalists

Owasso seniors Gage Laney and Lily Shaw are Tulsa World’s All-World Awards player-of-the-year finalists.
Laney was among five finalists announced last week for the All-World Football Defensive Player of the Year. Other finalists are Metro Christian’s Cade Gibson, Holland Hall’s Owen Ostroski, Jenks’ Jayden Patrick and Wagoner’s Isaac Smith.
Laney, a safety who is committed Central Oklahoma, was among the nation’s leaders with a school-record 11 interceptions in 12 games to help the Rams reach the 6AI semifinals. He also set an Owasso career record with 19 interceptions.
"I knew going into the season I had to get five to break Brent Goins' career interception record, and I never would've thought I would get 11," Laney said.
Shaw, Bishop Kelley’s Audrey Buford and Jenks’ Mikiah Perdue are finalists for All-World Softball Player of the Year. Shaw, a first baseman/pitcher, had nine homers and 62 RBIs with a 1.477 OPS (on-base plus slugging percentage), .909 slugging percentage and .500 batting average. As a pitcher, she was 11-6 with a 0.98 ERA and 156 strikeouts.
Laney was one of three Owasso players on the All-World and World’s All-State football first team. Also selected were linebacker Emaud Triplett and offensive tackle Dillon Gilbert. Triplett, an Army signee, was one of only three players who were on the 2019 and '20 All-State first team. He had 105 tackles this season and was the District 6AI-2 co-player of the year.
Owasso’s All-World honorable mention selections were receiver Cole Adams, linebacker Brenden Dye, quarterback Austin Havens and defensive lineman Michael Jamerson. Adams, Dye and Havens were All-State honorable mention selections.
Collinsville had two selections on the All-World first team — quarterback Andrew Carney, who was designated as the punter, and linebacker Nate Wilkins. Both were named to the World’s All-State second team.
Carney accounted for 3,419 yards and 50 touchdowns, and averaged 41.5 yards on eight punts. Wilkins had 92 tackles and was the 5A-3 defensive player of the year.
Wide receiver Oscar Hammond and offensive lineman Kaden Jones were selected on the All-World second team. Defensive back Caden Buoy and running back/linebacker Brayden Gilkey received All-World honorable mention honors. Hammond, Jones and Gilkey were on the All-State honorable mention list.
Rejoice Christian receiver Jay Miller and quarterback Chance Wilson are All-World and All-State honorable mention selections.
In All-World softball, honorable mention honors went to Owasso’s Sarah Campbell, Emmalie Green and Avery Tallman; and Collinsville’s Cambrie Schlomann.
Owasso’s Blake Collins was named as the All-World Girls Cross Country coach of the year for the second time in three years. Honorable mention honors were awarded to Owasso’s Elizabeth Booth, Alexa Earnhart, Brooklyn Garafola, Sandra Humes, Kennedie Rhein and Kate Stocksen; Collinsville’s Sarah Bell and Caydence Leclercq; and Rejoice Christian’s Finley Fisher.
In boys cross country, honorable mention selections were Owasso’s Sage Anderson, Ian Busking, Ian Conder, Gideon Hays, Francisco Santos and Logan Wahnee; Collinsville’s Lane Hutchens; and Rejoice Christian’s Luke Callery, Max Coulter, Griffin Paul and Brady Thomas.
In volleyball, honorable mention recognition went to Collinsville’s Lexi Green, Paris Hamilton, Gentry Weiser and Mackenzie Weygand; Rejoice Christian’s Emma England and Tara Shaw; and Owasso’s Gabby Guerrero.
Player-of-the-year winners in football, softball and other sports will be announced during the fifth annual All-World Awards event on June 29.