Owasso’s Gage Laney, Lily Shaw named All-World player-of-the-year finalists

Owasso seniors Gage Laney and Lily Shaw are Tulsa World’s All-World Awards player-of-the-year finalists.

Laney was among five finalists announced last week for the All-World Football Defensive Player of the Year. Other finalists are Metro Christian’s Cade Gibson, Holland Hall’s Owen Ostroski, Jenks’ Jayden Patrick and Wagoner’s Isaac Smith.

Laney, a safety who is committed Central Oklahoma, was among the nation’s leaders with a school-record 11 interceptions in 12 games to help the Rams reach the 6AI semifinals. He also set an Owasso career record with 19 interceptions.

"I knew going into the season I had to get five to break Brent Goins' career interception record, and I never would've thought I would get 11," Laney said.

Shaw, Bishop Kelley’s Audrey Buford and Jenks’ Mikiah Perdue are finalists for All-World Softball Player of the Year. Shaw, a first baseman/pitcher, had nine homers and 62 RBIs with a 1.477 OPS (on-base plus slugging percentage), .909 slugging percentage and .500 batting average. As a pitcher, she was 11-6 with a 0.98 ERA and 156 strikeouts.