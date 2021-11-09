Owasso’s Chris McClellan named 2022 All-American in NBC Sports’ ‘Road to the Dome’ series

Owasso defensive lineman Chris McClellan is gaining nationwide recognition.

The four-star prospect will be honored as a 2022 All-American during a virtual jersey presentation in the ninth episode of the “Road to the Dome” digital series, airing Wednesday, Nov. 10, at 8 p.m. EST on the NBC Sports YouTube channel.

The Road to the Dome tour will honor all 100 All-Americans with virtual jersey presentations during a 15-episode series that will be released weekly through various digital and social platforms across NBC Sports.

McClellan was selected by the All-American Bowl Selection Committee, consisting of the All-American Bowl and 247Sports.

Having been selected to play in the 22nd edition of the All-American Bowl, McClellan will compete in the annual East vs. West matchup inside the Alamodome in San Antonio, Texas. The Bowl will be nationally televised.

All-Americans are eligible for the All-American Bowl Player of the Year Award, the Anthony Muñoz Lineman of the Year Award, the Defensive Player of the Year Award, the All-American Bowl Man of the Year and the All-American Bowl MVP Award.

Only 100 football players receive the honor of putting on the All-American Bowl jersey each year. Each player selected to participate will culminate their high school careers at the All-American Bowl.