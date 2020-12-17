Owasso’s Bill Blankenship receives AFCA’s 2020 Regional Power of Influence Award

Owasso football coach Bill Blankenship has been recognized on a national level for his outstanding efforts — both on and off the field.

This month, Blankenship was named a winner of the 2020 Regional Power of Influence Award, jointly presented by the American Football Coaches Association and American Football Coaches Foundation.

He is among five notable high school head coaches across the country to be recognized by both organizations for the impact they have had on their team as well as the legacy they have left with their school and local community.

Blankenship joins fellow award recipients Don Smolyn at Lenape Valley Regional (N.J.) High School; Terry Curtis with UMS-Wright Preparatory (Ala.) School; Jake Gilbert at Westfield (Ind.) High School; and Tim Brennan with Bishop Kelly (Idaho) High School.

“I am honored and humbled to be recognized by the American Football Coaches Association as one of many coaches in our profession that are trying to leverage that platform of influence for good,” Blankenship said. “Most of us are just trying to ‘pay forward’ a portion of the investment our coaches poured into us. I’m really thankful that Owasso continues to allow me to do this here.”