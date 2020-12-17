Owasso’s Bill Blankenship receives AFCA’s 2020 Regional Power of Influence Award

Owasso football coach Bill Blankenship has been recognized on a national level for his outstanding efforts — both on and off the field.
This month, Blankenship was named a winner of the 2020 Regional Power of Influence Award, jointly presented by the American Football Coaches Association and American Football Coaches Foundation.
He is among five notable high school head coaches across the country to be recognized by both organizations for the impact they have had on their team as well as the legacy they have left with their school and local community.
Blankenship joins fellow award recipients Don Smolyn at Lenape Valley Regional (N.J.) High School; Terry Curtis with UMS-Wright Preparatory (Ala.) School; Jake Gilbert at Westfield (Ind.) High School; and Tim Brennan with Bishop Kelly (Idaho) High School.
“I am honored and humbled to be recognized by the American Football Coaches Association as one of many coaches in our profession that are trying to leverage that platform of influence for good,” Blankenship said. “Most of us are just trying to ‘pay forward’ a portion of the investment our coaches poured into us. I’m really thankful that Owasso continues to allow me to do this here.”
This is the second year that the AFCA has recognized regional winners for the Power of Influence Award, which is not based solely on wins and losses, although these coaches do have a record of longevity and success.
Blankenship finished his fourth season at Owasso High School this month by leading the Rams to a 12-1 overall record and an appearance in the Class 6A semi-finals. Since arriving in 2017 as head coach, Blankenship has led Owasso to two state championships and two semi-final appearances.
Prior to Owasso, Blankenship was the head coach at Fayetteville (Ark.) High School in 2016, guiding the Bulldogs to a Class 7A state title with a 12-1 record. He spent nine years as a college coach at Tulsa and Memphis. From 2011-2014, he was the head coach at Tulsa, leading the Golden Hurricanes to two bowl games and a Conference USA title in 2012.
Blankenship earned his Oklahoma Coaches Association Hall of Fame induction for what he achieved at Union High School in Tulsa. In his 14 seasons as head coach, Union won 154 games, made seven state championship game appearances and won the 6A state championship three times.
He is actively involved with the Oklahoma Coaches Association Board and Oklahoma Football Coaches Association, and has served on the Board of Directors for the Oklahoma Fellowship of Christian Athletes.
Blankenship and the five winners of the 2020 Regional Power of Influence Award will be honored during a virtual AFCA Convention, to be held on January 12-14, 2021.
Owasso Reporter Editor Art Haddaway contributed to this story.
