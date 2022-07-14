Owasso’s Ben Stoller, Brennan Phillips, Caden Fry, Jayelle Austin named All-World finalists

Four Owasso student athletes, along with one from Collinsville, were recently named among dozens of Tulsa World 2022 All-World finalists. Winners will be announced at the Aug. 2 awards banquet.

OWASSO

Basketball (boys): Caden Fry (senior)

Averaged 17 points, 8.2 rebounds and 2.7 assists to help the Rams share the Frontier Valley title. Was the Tournament of Champions' top scorer with 68 points in three games. Had 26 points and nine rebounds in a win over Jenks on Jan. 18. Rams coach Brian Montonati said Fry, "Constantly faced a double team each night. Physical and dominant post player that played his best games on the biggest stage." Moved to Owasso after his freshman season at Collinsville.

Career totals (Owasso): 73 games, 1,215 points, 574 rebounds, 128 assists, 43 steals.

Baseball: Brennan Phillips (senior, pitcher/outfielder)

Phillips locked up a quarterfinal victory over Edmond Memorial in the Class 6A quarterfinals, and the Rams would motor through the semifinals and the championship for the state title. Phillips, a lefty, finished the season with an 8-1 record on the mound with a 1.04 earned run average in 67 innings. He recorded 120 strikeouts and only issued 12 walks. At the plate, Phillips posted a .336 batting average with 33 runs scored, 44 runs batted in and 19 extra-base hits, including seven home runs. Phillips has signed to play at Oklahoma State.

Golf (boys): Ben Stoller (senior)

Owasso never shies away from competing in the state’s toughest tournaments, and Stoller never finished a tournament outside of the top eight this season. The Kansas State signee compiled eighth-place finishes at the Owasso Invitational and the Edmond North tournament. Every other finish he had was in the top five. He came in fifth at the Union tournament, fourth at the Frontier Valley Conference tournament, and third at the 6A state preview tournament. He had a pair of regular-season victories at the Jenks Invitational and the Ardmore tournament. In the postseason, Stoller won a regional championship at Bailey Ranch Golf Course, and he wrapped up the season with a third-place finish at the 6A state tournament at Jimmie Austin Golf Club in Norman. Was the 2021 All-World boys golfer of the year and 6A state champion.

Softball: Jayelle Austin (CF, freshman)

Burst onto the varsity scene with impressive offensive numbers while leading the Rams to a 32-6 mark and a runner-up finish at the Class 6A state tournament. Austin posted a .532 batting average, .991 slugging percentage and .629 on-base percentage. In 109 at-bats, Austin totaled 58 hits, 51 runs scored, 36 RBIs, 16 doubles, eight triples and six home runs. Also showcased her speed on the basepaths and swiped 24 stolen bases. Finished as the District 6A-4 player of the year.

COLLINSVILLE

Football (offense): Oscar Hammond (senior, HT: 6-4, WT: 205)

The year: Caught 51 passes for 1,165 yards and 18 touchdowns for the undefeated 5A champion Cardinals. Also had 19 carries for 183 yards and three TDs. Completed all four of his passes for 128 yards and a touchdown. Also scored a TD as a punt returner. At safety, had 46 tackles with two interceptions and a sack. Was named 5A-4's defensive back of the year. In the state final, caught seven passes for 120 yards and two TDs plus broke up McAlester's final pass in a 42-35 win. Caught two TDs, rushed for another and completed a 43-yard pass against Oologah in the opener.