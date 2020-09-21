Owasso resident Ben Stoller cards final-round 63 to win OJGT event

Ben Stoller may have found a new favorite golf course over the weekend.

The Owasso junior shot a 9-under 63 on the Lake Hefner North Course during his final round Sunday to win the Lake Hefner Shootout in Oklahoma City on the Oklahoma Junior Golf Tour. Stoller finished the two-round event 13-under par at 131, two shots ahead of the field.

He carded seven birdies during the final round, capped off by a couple of huge putts. Stoller drained a 30-footer on 17 followed, then finished his bogey-free round with a 25-foot eagle putt on the par-5 18.

