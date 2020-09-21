 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Owasso resident Ben Stoller cards final-round 63 to win OJGT event

Owasso resident Ben Stoller cards final-round 63 to win OJGT event

Stoller

Ben Stoller

Ben Stoller may have found a new favorite golf course over the weekend.

The Owasso junior shot a 9-under 63 on the Lake Hefner North Course during his final round Sunday to win the Lake Hefner Shootout in Oklahoma City on the Oklahoma Junior Golf Tour. Stoller finished the two-round event 13-under par at 131, two shots ahead of the field.

He carded seven birdies during the final round, capped off by a couple of huge putts. Stoller drained a 30-footer on 17 followed, then finished his bogey-free round with a 25-foot eagle putt on the par-5 18.

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News