Owasso ready for playoff opener at Broken Arrow

For the third time in four years, Owasso will meet Broken Arrow in the Class 6AI football playoffs.

But this will be the first time in the postseason that Owasso head coach Bill Blankenship will be facing the Tigers with his son, Josh, as Broken Arrow’s head coach.

Fourth-ranked Owasso (8-2) will visit No. 3 Broken Arrow (7-3) at 7 p.m. Friday at Memorial Stadium.

In 2018, Broken Arrow defeated Owasso 10-7 in the semifinals en route to winning its first state title, Two years ago, Owasso defeated Broken Arrow 42-27 on the way to its second gold ball in three years with Bill Blankenship as coach.

Friday’s game will be a rematch of Owasso’s 42-3 win over Broken Arrow in Week 2 at Owasso. Broken Arrow, however, has a much different offense now than it did earlier in the season when major college commits Maurion Horn and RJ Spears-Jennings were not used much on offense. Horn has produced more than 200 yards in each of his past four games. The Tigers also have changed quarterbacks and are averaging 44 points in five games with Sterling Ramsey as the starting QB.

Owasso tuned up for the playoffs with a 56-7 victory over Putnam City last Friday in Oklahoma City.