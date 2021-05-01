Owasso ready for baseball playoffs after routing Life Prep in regular-season finale

Owasso closed out its baseball regular season with a 16-3 run-rule win in five innings over Life Prep Academy (Wichita, Kansas) Saturday night at Stigall Field.

The Rams (29-4) will host a Class 6A regional and face Putnam City in the first of four games at 11 a.m. Wednesday. Broken Arrow and Ponca City will play in the other opening-round game at 1:30 p.m.

The winners bracket contest will be at 4 p.m. and then the elimination game finishes things off at 6:30 p.m.

"You can't overlook anyone now," Owasso coach Larry Turner said. "You have to come ready to play."

Owasso had solid contributions throughout against the Fire (15-7). Leadoff hitter Jackson Smith and 2-hole hitter Brody Green did a lot of the damage.

Smith homered, walked three times, drove in three runs, and scored two more. Green also hit a homer, had a double, walked, was hit by a pitch, had three RBIs, and also scored three runs.

Smith drew a leadoff walk in the bottom of the first inning and Green followed with his home run over the left-field fence.