Owasso Rams (3-0) individual statistics

Owasso Rams (3-0) individual statistics

Owasso football

Sophomore Cole Adams has accounted for six touchdowns through the first three games, including a team-high four receiving scores this season.

 Mike Simons, Tulsa World

Passing

Name Com Att Yds C% Yds/G TD Int QBR

Havens 34 51 506 66.7 168.7 6 1 133.0

Hammer 3 5 74 60.0 37.0 1 0 143.8

Adams 1 1 32 100 10.7 1 0 177.1

Team 38 57 612 66.7 204.0 8 1 134.6

Rushing

Name Car Yds Avg Yds/Gm TD

Hood 27 185 6.9 61.7 1

Overstreet 21 98 4.7 32.7 0

Adams 7 96 13.7 32.0 1

Carney 5 67 13.4 22.3 0

Neely 8 64 8.0 32.0 0

Thompson 9 45 5.0 45.0 0

Goins 10 42 4.2 14.0 2

Thomas Jr. 3 23 7.7 11.5 0

Austin 4 17 4.3 5.7 0

Havens 10 31 3.1 10.3 1

Hammer 3 -3 -1.0 -1.5 0

Team 109 678 6.2 226.0 5

Receiving Name Rec Yds Avg Yds/Gm TD

Adams 13 270 20.8 90.0 4

Austin 4 97 24.3 32.3 2

Goins 3 76 25.3 25.3 1

Thomas Jr. 5 53 10.6 26.5 0

Carney 5 47 9.4 15.7 0

Overstreet 4 44 11.0 14.7 0

Hood 4 25 6.3 8.3 1

Bennett 1 15 15.0 7.5 0

Woods 1 6 6.0 6.0 0

Team 38 612 16.1 204.0 8

