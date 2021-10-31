Owasso produces strong performances in 6A state cross country meets; Rejoice boys are 3A runner-up

EDMOND -- Owasso's boys finished second and the defending state champion girls ended in third place in the Class 6A state cross country meets Saturday at Edmond Santa Fe.

For the boys, it was a notable improvement from last year's eighth-place showing. Casey Little was the top individual for Owasso in 14th place and Gideon Hays was 21st. Dane Janowski was 24th and Francisco Santos 25th. Edmond Deer Creek was the team champion by a 69-point margin.

Elizabeth Booth was Owasso's top girls finisher in 12th place as Jenks won the team title and Deer Creek was second. Owasso's Olivia Graham was 25th and Quinn Thomason 26th. Kate Stocksen and Brooklyn Garafola also finished in the top 30 for Owasso.

In 3A boys, Rejoice Christian finished second -- 37 points behind repeat champion Marlow. Evan Heiden was Rejoice's top finisher in eighth place. Rejoice was fourth last year. Also in the top 50 for Rejoice were Mxx Coulter (37th), Conner Ingraham (40th) and Dylan Perkins (41st).

In 5A girls, Collinsville finished 12th out of 13 teams with Madison Stopp as the Cardinals' top individual in 47th place. In 5A boys, Collinsville's Grant Shiever, competing as an individual, finished 23rd.