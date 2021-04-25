Owasso prepares to host baseball regional after key sweep over Bixby

Owasso will host a baseball regional during the first full week of May.
The Rams were in jeopardy of letting a home regional slip away after a pair of losses to Union in District 6A-3 play in March.
Owasso, however, won its next six in district play. That set up a pair of games against Bixby last week with the right to host a regional at stake.
Brennan Phillips was the star of Owasso's 5-0 win on April 19 at Stigall Field. Phillips pitched his third no-hitter of the season, striking out 13 in the process. He also hit a key 2-run homer.
"(Phillips) has been so on point the whole season," Owasso coach Larry Turner said. "He has had a Dylan Bundy type of year. Every time Dylan took the mound we felt we would win. It's the same with Brennan."
Bundy was a standout for the Rams a decade ago. He was a first-round draft pick of the Baltimore Orioles in 2011 and is currently with the Los Angeles Angels.
The Rams completed the sweep of the Spartans on the road, 8-1, on April 21. They are 25-3 overall and finished 12-2 in district play.
Freshman Jackson Farrell fought through a shaky first inning en route to a complete-game victory. He allowed five hits, walked two, and struck out 12.
"(Farrell) has great command and is beyond his years," Turner said. "He was just a little too amped up in that first inning. He is going to be good. He reminds me a lot of his uncle, Chris Armstrong (another standout pitcher for the Rams in the early 2000's)."
Jackson Smith had a big night at the plate for the Rams in Bixby. He was 2-for-3 with a double, had a walk, drove in two runs, and scored another.
"(Smith) has really come into his own and flourished since we moved him to leadoff," Turner said. "He sets the table for us and that changed our club. I am really proud and happy for him because he has worked so hard."
Farrell recorded his first career no-hitter and had 13 strikeouts in a 19-0 run-rule win at Ponca City on April 12. Brody Green and Mason Pennington were a combined 7-for-8 with seven RBIs in that game.
Owasso was scheduled to host Broken Arrow on Friday in the annual Battle Of The Bats, but weather forced it to be called off. The Rams then defeated Vian 8-1 on Saturday as David Dean and Bennett Flanary combined on a four-hitter. Dean improved to 3-1 and Flanary picked up his first save.
The Rams have five scheduled games remaining in the regular season. They have their final road game at 6 p.m. Monday at Sand Springs and host the Sandites at 7 p.m. Tuesday at Stigall Field.
Owasso hosts its annual Military Night game against Bishop Kelley at 7 p.m. Friday. The Rams then have a pair of home games Saturday against Booker T. Washington at noon and Wichita's Life Prep Academy at 5:00.
"I am 100% proud of the kids and their fight after the two losses to Union," Turner said. "We stayed the course and got a lot better after that. I am excited where we are at right now. We want to stay hot (to end the regular season), get all of our pitchers some work, and have everyone ready to go for the regional."