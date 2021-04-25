Owasso prepares to host baseball regional after key sweep over Bixby

Jackson Smith had a big night at the plate for the Rams in Bixby. He was 2-for-3 with a double, had a walk, drove in two runs, and scored another.

"(Smith) has really come into his own and flourished since we moved him to leadoff," Turner said. "He sets the table for us and that changed our club. I am really proud and happy for him because he has worked so hard."

Farrell recorded his first career no-hitter and had 13 strikeouts in a 19-0 run-rule win at Ponca City on April 12. Brody Green and Mason Pennington were a combined 7-for-8 with seven RBIs in that game.

Owasso was scheduled to host Broken Arrow on Friday in the annual Battle Of The Bats, but weather forced it to be called off. The Rams then defeated Vian 8-1 on Saturday as David Dean and Bennett Flanary combined on a four-hitter. Dean improved to 3-1 and Flanary picked up his first save.

The Rams have five scheduled games remaining in the regular season. They have their final road game at 6 p.m. Monday at Sand Springs and host the Sandites at 7 p.m. Tuesday at Stigall Field.

Owasso hosts its annual Military Night game against Bishop Kelley at 7 p.m. Friday. The Rams then have a pair of home games Saturday against Booker T. Washington at noon and Wichita's Life Prep Academy at 5:00.

"I am 100% proud of the kids and their fight after the two losses to Union," Turner said. "We stayed the course and got a lot better after that. I am excited where we are at right now. We want to stay hot (to end the regular season), get all of our pitchers some work, and have everyone ready to go for the regional."