Owasso Pom profile: Campbell Rinke

What is your favorite type of dance you do as a pom girl?

My favorite type of dance to perform is kick or a halftime routine.

What is your best memory during your high school pom career?

My best memory was winning Nationals my junior year and cheering/performing at the State Championship football game that the Rams won my sophomore year.

What has being on pom taught you?

Being on OVP has taught me responsibility, versatility and accountability.

What advice would you give someone who is just starting pom?

Never give up on yourself; everyone has to start somewhere. And always be confident when performing; you have to show others you believe in yourself.

Besides pom, what other outside interests or hobbits do you enjoy?

I love hanging with my friends and family, and traveling and experiencing new places, people and foods.

What’s your favorite food?

Hideaway pizza or Akira sushi.